40+ PHOTOS: Bears’ homegame glory in final minutes

WITH a sold-out stadium the Bundaberg Bears played a close game against the Rockhampton Cyclones, securing a homegame win in the final minutes of the game.

The Bears’ won 69-67 last night in the latest round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

Bears coach Darren Mortensen said the team had been playing hard each week and their efforts had finally paid off.

“It’s just great to finally get that win,” he said.

“All the girls put in a really good, even distribution of points; the way the girls played defensively in the last (was) brilliant.

“We worked so hard defensively, we kept them away from what they wanted to do and hustled them up the court, we slowed them down – we did everything that we needed to do.”

After a bye next round, the Bears are set to take on Mackay in the semi finals.

Mortensen said they had been competitive in each round of the competition thus far, and the upcoming round with Mackay would be no different.

“It’s going to be a tough competitive game again, but we have every opportunity to win it – absolutely,” he said.

“We just need to play well …

“They’re a big team, a really experienced team, they’ve been in the NBL1 competition for years; whereas we’ve been out of it for a few years.”

Going up against Mackay’s experienced line up, he said defence would be their first priority, with good ball movement, open shots and hitting those shots.

Bears’ captain Kylie Giles said they started the season in Bundaberg with an overtime game, only this time they’ve ended up with the “upper hand” in the end.

With an increased level of competition and tickets selling out at the local stadium, she said everyone seemed to be enjoying basketball being back in Bundaberg.

While Giles won’t be playing in Mackay, she advised playing with the same intensity and capitalising on open players shooting well when up north.

While the Bears were celebrating their victory last night, unfortunately the Bundaberg Bulls couldn’t follow suit.

Bundaberg Bulls couldn't keep up with the Rockhampton Rockets in the latest round of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

The Rockets took off with a 95–72 win over the Bulls.

Bulls coach Mick Catlin said towards the end of the first quarter and the second quarter they weren’t playing as a team, they were individuals.

He said in the first half they were “selfish” on the court.

Catlin said while they played as a team in the second half, they didn’t get the same opportunities as early on in the game.

The Bulls take on Gladstone next week and Catlin said they need to get their players to training and work on the fundamentals of the game.

He said playing defence against Gladstone would be key.

