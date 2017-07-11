40 locals one step closer to work

GRADUATION: Forty Bundy residents have graduated with new skills in hospitality and disability services after training at Impact Community Services.

AS THE saying goes, good things are going to happen if you train hard.

That's now the reality for a group of Bundaberg locals who have put in the hard yards at Impact Community Services and gained more skills.

Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said 40 locals had earned a Certificate III-level qualification that would open doors into the community services or hospitality industries.

"Impact Community Services has organised these training pathways with support from the Queensland Government's Certificate III Guarantee, the Back to Work Regional Employment Package, Certificate III Guarantee Boost and the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative's Get Set for Work program,” Ms D'Ath said.

"Our five Get Set for Work participants are young people looking for a good start in the workforce to secure their future,” she said.

"They've all earned a Certificate III in Hospitality, which is a great industry for young people because it offers a variety of opportunities to build up their skills and experience.”

"Learning new skills and earning a nationally recognised qualification improves the work and career options for these students and supports Bundaberg businesses looking for workers with the skills that can grow their operation and lift the local economy,” Minister D'Ath said.

Impact training services manager Bronwyn Quaile said the organisation had also run two classes to complete the Certificate III in Individual Support, with one specialising in disability and the other in-home and community care.

"These students have some great stories,” she said.

"One lady started her course with very little faith in herself, but during her vocational placement she impressed our disability services team and she is now working with Impact.”

"Another participant said completing the course taught him about the person he wanted to be, and his teenage children and wife have noticed the positive change he has made.

The Certificate III Guarantee provides a government subsidy to allow eligible Queenslanders to obtain their first post-school Certificate III-level qualification.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

For more information visit www.training.qld.gov.au/sqw or call phone 369 935.