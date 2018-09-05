Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Government says four young Bundy people are currently in detention.
The Queensland Government says four young Bundy people are currently in detention. Brian Cassidy
News

4 young Bundy crims cost taxpayers $6k per day

Emma Reid
by
5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are currently four Bundaberg kids in Queensland detention centres at a daily cost of just under $6000, the Queensland Government said yesterday.

Based on that figure, the yearly cost to taxpayers is $2 million.

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer revealed yesterday the cost of keeping a young Bundaberg person in either the Townsville or Brisbane centre was "typically $1491.64 per day”.

Responding to questions from the NewsMail, Ms Farmer said young Bundaberg offenders were usually kept in Brisbane, though some could be sent to Townsville.

She said the cost to transport young Bundaberg criminals was shared by the Queensland Police Service and the department.

"Most young people from the Bundaberg area would be detained in the Brisbane Youth Detention centre, however when a young person is sentenced to or remanded in detention consideration is given to where they will receive the most access to family and community support,” Ms Farmer said.

The Palaszczuk Government recently announced $280,000 funding for new initiatives in Bundaberg that would help keep young offenders out of the centres.

The Opposition yesterday labelled the detention centres at Brisbane and Townsville as "war zones”.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the system was in crisis.

Ms Frecklington said a shocking level of violent incidents had been exposed with the release of RTI documents.

A total of 962 reportable incidents were documented at Brisbane and 717 at Townsville between January 1 and May 31.

This total included 1248 incidents categorised as involving "physical” and "non-physical” violence.

Ms Farmer said the government had "significantly improved the reporting of incidents in detention centres, something the LNP failed to do when in government”.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was "incredibly concerned that youth detention centres have turned into war zones”.

"Labor should be putting community safety first and need to be focussed on rehabilitating these offenders,” Mr Bennett said.

buncourt bundaberg child safety minister di farmer court criminal kids deb frecklington palaszczuk government stephen bennett
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's Bundy return, one billboard at a time

    Politics CLIVE Palmer has returned and he's got the billboards to prove it; including several in the Bundaberg region.

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    premium_icon What Rocky's top cop takes from a career in the service

    Crime Queensland cop recognised for 37 years on the beat

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Some power bill relief on horizon

    premium_icon Some power bill relief on horizon

    Money QUEENSLANDERS can expect their power bills to fall - soon.

    Local Partners