$4 million to build Bundaberg mental health hub

NEW FACILITY: An artist's impression of the Step Up Step Down mental health facility coming to Bundaberg.

THE first artist impressions of Bundaberg's new $4 million Step Up Step Down adult mental health facility have been released.

The new facility, to be located at 143-145 George St, Bundaberg West, is a large part of the State Government's budget spend in Bundaberg.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said SUSD facilities offered a new model of care by providing intensive short-term rehabilitation and recovery programs in a safe, therapeutic, home-like environment.

"Some patients are either admitted to our hospitals or remain in our hospitals when they could be better supported in less restrictive environments in the community,” Mr Dick said.

"This way, consumers can step down after a stay in hospital, or step up if they feel their mental health is deteriorating, receiving flexible, recovery-focused care closer to home and to family and friends who can offer support.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed the new facility and thanked the government for delivering much-needed infrastructure.

"Improving mental health services in Bundaberg is an important priority for the government and will help to address the increased demand for these services locally,” Ms Donaldson said.

"By offering both step up and step down services, the Bundaberg SUSD will assist with preventing avoidable admissions to acute inpatient units and avoidable re-admissions following an acute episode as individuals can step down to alternate care.”

Ms Donaldson said Queensland Health was working closely with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and consumers and carers to develop operational plans for the new facility.

"The purpose-built Step Up Step Down facilities will provide a local recovery service for people requiring sub-acute mental health services within a community setting,” she said.

"This new service will provide more options for people and offer alternatives to admission to a hospital.”

Bundaberg's SUSD was announced by the Queensland Government in June 2016 under the $180 million Significant Regional Infrastructure Projects Program.

Similar 10-bed SUSDs for people 18 years and older are also being established in Gladstone and Mackay.