4 businesses you can buy near Bundy right now

IF YOU have ever had a dream of owning your own country pub, now is your chance to make it a reality.

Mulgildie Hotel, on the Burnett Highway, is for sale for around $380,000.

The owner, Julie South, said what the property was used for would only be limited by the new owner's imagination.

"You could use it for anything, for a cheese factory, or as a bootcamp, it doesn't need to stay as a hotel,” she said.

The 92-year-old Queensland hotel, two hours west of Bundaberg, is fitted with 14 air-conditioned accommodation rooms, and is in very good condition.

The whole pub doubles as an art gallery, and a lot of the art can stay when the hotel is sold.

Hotel managers can stay on site in the manager's flat and watch the sunset.

Ms South, the owner of the hotel for more than 15 years, said the business would be good for a young family.

The pub has two restaurants and is fitted with an up-to-date commercial kitchen, pizza oven and chargrill.

For more information phone Julie on 0459 999 123.

Country inn

HISTORY and film lovers will feel at home in Mount Perry's iconic Federal Inn.

The motel, covering a floor area of 430 square metres, is currently on sale for offers over $450,000.

Four Walls Realty salesman Ashley Lynch said the freehold motel was built out of the old Mount Perry Picture Theatre.

"It's a quality little place, beautiful location, and a friendly place,” he said.

"Its selling point is the surroundings, its glorious views of the mountains around it.”

The gold mining town, an hour west of Bundaberg, hosts some great historical and tourist sites such as the Boolboonba Tunnel, The Smelter Site, The Museum and the Mount Perry Racecourse.

The fully renovated motel consists of six air-conditioned rooms, and recently won an award for the renovations.

The kitchen and bar are fully equipped and the restaurant seats 40 guests.

Mr Lynch said the classic Inn would suit a husband and wife team looking for a change in scenery.

For more information call Ashley on 0477 836 886.

Caravan park

IF CAMPING is one of your greatest passions you could turn it into a full-time gig with this caravan park for sale.

Cania Gorge Big 4 Caravan Park is currently on offer for a sale price of $6,000,000.

Located 35km out of Monto, the park is near one of Queensland's most picturesque gorges.

More than 28 acres make up the camping park, creating a complete holiday destination experience.

The current owners have continued to invest in the park and the facilities offered to guests.

The park has been awarded Australia's most improved Big 4 holiday park and the new owners will benefit for all of the groundwork done to prepare the property for market.

The national park boasts 3000 hectares of spectacular landscape, prominent sandstone cliffs, caves, eucalypt forest and dry rainforest with mosses, orchids, figs and vines growing in moist, sheltered areas.

Phone 0408 225 220.

Piece of fruit

GET YOUR name on the map as the new owner of The Big Mandarin.

Mundubbera's giant fruit is part of the Citrus Country Caravan Village, which is currently on offer for $949,000.

The 65-site caravan park has had a huge price reduction to encourage a quick sale.

The park is approximately 2.186hectares and predominantly caters for those who are employed by the farmers in the region for the season.

The caravan park has various types of accommodation, including 10 new king vans.

Standard cabins with ensuites are on site as well as dongas, the new king vans, self-contained one bedroom apartments and camping sites.

They cater for multi-night stays only and no overnight in park-owned accommodation.

The park generates low running costs, due to these long stays by clients.

See the listing on realcommercial.com.au.