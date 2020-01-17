3rd Album Pete OBrien X.X

After 3 Years Bundaberg Musician will be Presenting his long awaited .X.X. Album Launch.



X.X is a Collection of songs that Pete always wanted to play to People.



Sixteen new Originals along with Four Cover versions of some very famous songs make this a Double Album.



Giving it the name X.X. 20 Songs released in the year 2020.



Along with your chance to Purchase this Double Album the day there will be Guest Appearances from Bundaberg Young



Artist Chris Dingley and Upcoming Songstress JORJAH

X.X. Album Launch Local Musician





Appearance from Scott Astill who represented Australia in World Championship Of Performing Arts will be very Special.

Pete OBrien will play a few Songs from the Album.



This will give you a chance to hear them before they go to Radio.

12 NOON



Sunday 19th

Cafe 1928