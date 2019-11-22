39 Wide Bay fire units modernised for bushfires

Keith Parry loads water into the Woodgate truck as his Friday shift comes to an end and another crew takes over during last week’s bushfire battle.

THE Queensland Government says it’s working to ensure visitors to National Parks have access to the best facilities, and rangers are well equipped to conduct fire management activities.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said work was progressing in various National Parks and protected areas across Queensland to enhance recreation experiences and increase safety for visitors through the Revitalising National Parks initiative.

Ms Enoch said 39 fire units in the Wide Bay region had been modernised to help support hazard reduction burning and responding to bushfires.

She said planning was also underway to construct a new fenced camping area on K’gari (Fraser Island), near Eurong, as part of the new dingo-safety initiatives.

“Queensland’s environment is unlike anywhere else in the world.

“It is one of the earth’s most naturally diverse places, home to five World Heritage Areas and over 1300 national parks, marine parks, state forests and other protected areas.

“The Palaszczuk Government introduced the $40 million Revitalising our National Parks program in 2017 and we’re delivering that work to ensure Queenslanders have the best experiences when visiting these beautiful places.”

Minister Enoch said funding was also used to ensure that adequate and modern fire management resources were in place for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews.

“Across the State, more than $3 million has been spent to help modernise 200 fire units across Queensland, which support hazard reduction burning and responding to bushfires,” Minister Enoch said.