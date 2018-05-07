38 marijuana plants for 'own use'

A man has been fined after police found marijuana plants and seeds at his property.

A SEARCH warrant carried out on a Gaeta property netted police 38 marijuana plants and more than 2kg of seeds and dried material.

Appearing in Bundaberg District Court, 53-year-old Sean Patrick Bruton pleaded guilty to possessing and producing the dangerous drug.

The court heard when police carried out their search on November 17 last year they also found seven amphetamine tablets, which Bruton said had been left behind by a friend and he had no intention of taking.

Bruton admitted he was a long-term marijuana user and the drugs he'd been growing were for his own use.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said the majority of the plants were seedlings and weighed bout 1.4kg.

Police also found about 1.9kg of dried marijuana and seeds but barrister Tom Zwoerner said much of that was leaf and sticks and not able to be used.

He was fined $3000 with no conviction recorded.