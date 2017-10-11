29°
News

$37m lost on internet

Top tips to avoid falling victim to online scams.
Top tips to avoid falling victim to online scams. Contributed

TO COINCIDE with Stay Smart Online Week, the ACCC is warning the Bundaberg community to watch out for common online scams, with people aged 45-54 the most vulnerable.

Scammers are using email, the internet, social media and mobile phone apps as their preferred tool of trade to contact potential victims.

So far this year, the ACCC's Scamwatch site has received more than 51,000 reports of scammers trying to con people online.

Online scam losses total nearly $37million so far this year.

There are some simple techniques members of the public can employ to avoid being stung by a scammer online.

The ACCC says it is important to safeguard your personal details online the same way you would your wallet. For more tips visit www.scamwatch.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
Man found sobbing teen, offered to help, then raped her

Man found sobbing teen, offered to help, then raped her

SOBBING as she walked alone on a dark street after midnight, the upset teenager did not expect a stranger would rape her on the bitumen road.

Card talks done in private

Community divided over trial roll-out

Positive push on region

INSPIRING: A team of Bundaberg residents are banning together to help inspire the region.

Inspiring Bundy!

Feel-good movie fundraiser showing soon

Cara Buono and John Corbett in a scene from All Saints.

The screening is in support of St John's Lutheran Primary School

Local Partners