$37m lost on internet

TO COINCIDE with Stay Smart Online Week, the ACCC is warning the Bundaberg community to watch out for common online scams, with people aged 45-54 the most vulnerable.

Scammers are using email, the internet, social media and mobile phone apps as their preferred tool of trade to contact potential victims.

So far this year, the ACCC's Scamwatch site has received more than 51,000 reports of scammers trying to con people online.

Online scam losses total nearly $37million so far this year.

There are some simple techniques members of the public can employ to avoid being stung by a scammer online.

The ACCC says it is important to safeguard your personal details online the same way you would your wallet. For more tips visit www.scamwatch.gov.au.