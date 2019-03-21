Menu
COURT DATE: Officers from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch arrested and charged the man. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE6
Crime

37-year-old charged with assaulting partner

21st Mar 2019 6:41 PM

OFFICERS from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man with serious domestic violence-related offences.

The charges include deprivation of liberty, suffocation, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and contravention of a domestic violence order.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man and woman had been in a relationship for many years and had a number of children together.

"It is alleged that the offences occurred over a period of six days between Friday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 20,” Sen Const Webb said.

"The aggrieved sustained bruising on her body, as well as facial injuries as a result of the prolonged abuse.”

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in May.

