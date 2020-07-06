Menu
Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
37 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
by
6th Jul 2020 7:48 AM
A TOTAL of 37 people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Attard, Shani
  • Blake, Jayden Shane Malcolm 
  • Buttenshaw, Julieanne 
  • Ceccarini, Desiree 
  • Choat, Anthony Floyd
  • Dichiera, Michael 
  • Doyle, Robert Wayne
  • Fisher, Nicole Noreen 
  • Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Judith Rose
  • Gear, Jamie Cameron
  • George, Shane Royer 
  • Gulliver, Kaitlin Maree
  • Harris, Troy Adam
  • Hartmann, Cherie Ann
  • Holden, Daniel John
  • Jackson, Ryan Scott
  • Jasperse, Ethan Wade
  • Johnson, Delroy Rhys
  • Lamour, Cherie Joan Madeline
  • Lawton Nutt, Zeth Baide
  • Lydyard, Shellee Lea 
  • Mckay, Dylan Thomas 
  • Mcmahon, Chloe Janice 
  • Moran, Nicole Louise 
  • Moras, Harley Nicholas 
  • Mutch, Michael Dean
  • Newman, Leonard Brooks 
  • Newman, Michael Corey 
  • Polsen, Casey Mary 
  • Raines, Travis John
  • Schafer, Neschelle Kaleb 
  • Smith, Ryan Daniel 
  • Thomasen, Kaye Elizabeth 
  • Wilkie, Amy Beverley
  • Wille, Christopher Felix 
  • Williams, Adam Christopher
  • Young, Stewart Bailey
