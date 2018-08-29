Menu
Mal Dodt from Dodts floor coverings in Gympie has been a month without a phone. Renee Albrecht
37 days of silence: I'll never curse the phone ringing again

by Shelley Strachan
8th Dec 2017 10:48 AM
CHRISTMAS has come early for frustrated Gympie businessman Mal Dodt whose Mellor St business phone line rang for the first time in 37 days this week.

Since attempting to make the switch to the NBN more than a month ago Dodt's Floor Coverings and Blinds has hit multiple obstacles. But all that changed on Thursday.

"On Thursday the 7th of December our phone, finally after 37 days, started to ring," he said yesterday.

"The strain on a small business is incredible without a working phone line.

"I contacted Llew O'Brien on Friday after no real response from the Ombudsman and that is when things happened, Telstra finally released our number and boom the phone was ringing.

"Also the local Gympie Optus team have been amazing, with daily calls to keep me updated and sitting in on heated conversations with our old service provider.

"I will never curse the phone ringing again."

