$3.6m upgrade to treatment plant

NEW INVESTMENT: A 288-bed world-class hostel will be built in Gin Gin.

A MAJOR new development will consume the available capacity of a local wastewater treatment plant and cost Bundaberg Regional Council $3.6 million to upgrade.

But ratepayers using the facilty have nothing to fear, according to council.

The $2 million Gin Gin hostel, featuring 289 beds, was approved for development last month and is considered a major coup for the Bundaberg region.

But the hostel, the first major construction project in Gin Gin for many years, will affect the capability of the Gin Gin Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council had plans to add a further 50% capacity to the operational capability of the plant.

"This capacity will act as a buffer in absorbing the effects of the new accommodation facility and allow for further commercial and residential connections into the foreseeable future,” he said.

"Council will budget $100,000 in the forthcoming 2017/18 budget to undertake design work for the upgrade.

"The upgrade, expected to cost around $3.6 million, will be funded during the 2019/2020 financial year.”

The spokesman said suggestions Gin Gin residents connected to the treatment plant would be levied in some way to meet this cost was "pure nonsense”.

But the spokesman said if significant growth happened in the Gin Gin area, a new plant would be required.

"Should the Gin Gin serviced area experience significant growth, which places further pressure on the capability of the current system, there will be a requirement for a new plant to be constructed.

"No timeframe or cost is available as this is premised on the future growth of the Gin Gin sewerage benefited area and the type of plant that would be required.”

The council said all ratepayers helped in funding wastewater infrastructure no matter where it was.