35yo taken to hospital after Booyal rollover

A man has been hospitalised after his vehicle rolled last night in Booyal.

A 35-YEAR-old man has sustained injuries to his neck, back and ribs after his vehicle rolled in Booyal.

He was travelling along Ringwood Rd just before 7pm yesterday when his vehicle crashed and rolled.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was concious and breathing when officers arrived, and ambulance personnel arrived on scene shortly after.

A Queenaland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and said he was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.