$35M DEAL: Mill advises growers to sell to Pakistani giant

NEW CHAPTER: Isis Central Sughar Mill CEO John Gorringe, board member Shaun Tobin, chairman Peter Russo and board member Darren Harney have backed a deal that would see Almoiz aquire a $54.03 per cent stake in ICSM.

ISIS Central Sugar Mill is looking to Pakistan for foreign investment, after 125 years of being owned solely by local cane farmers.

Its board voted unanimously to support a bid by Almoiz Group to invest $35 million into acquiring a majority stake in the mill across two stages, but it's now up to its cane-farmer shareholders, and approval from the High Court and Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

The first $25 million investment stage could happen as early as late September or early October, although shareholders first need to vote in favour of the move.

In a prepared statement to the media, ICSM chairman Peter Russo said the directors believed the mill's best option for the short and long term was to consider the investment from Almoiz Group.

Mr Russo said that, as a cane grower and chairman, he believed the best interest of the company was to accept the investment.

"It gives me a great deal of confidence to make this statement,” Mr Russo said.

"In 2017 we surveyed shareholders and found the majority wanted the board to take action to ensure the mill remains in a strong and viable position into the future.

"We began a strategic review process examining a wide range of options including a third party option or ownership.

"The board unanimously supports the transaction, we believe it addresses feedback from shareholders and strikes an appropriate balance between providing immediate value to shareholders and strengthening the company over the long term.

"The additional capital and Almoiz's experience in the sugar industry will strengthen Isis Central Sugar Mill.:

Almoiz is the biggest supplier of sugar in Pakistan, home of the 200 million people.

ON TRACK: Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Isis Mill chairman Peter Russo and MPs Keith Pitt and Ken O'Dowd at the mill in April, announcing government funding for the mill's cane train network expansion. Mike Knott BUN220419MILL3

If approved, the first stage of the investment would see Almoiz control 45.66 per cent of the mill by buying 35 per cent of existing shares from shareholders at $10.45 each.

Of the initial $25 million investment, $16 million will be injected into the local economy through the cane farmer shareholders, with an additional $9 million being spent by Almoiz Group to create new ICSM shares.

From that payment, $6 million would be used across three seasons to push up the price of cane payments, and there'll be a $1 million planting incentive set at $250 a hectare for next year's crushing season.

As part of the move a new constitution will also be created and increase the six member board to seven directors, with four of them being local growers.

OFFER ON TABLE: Isis Central Sugar Mill. Craig Warhurst

However, in the second stage the ratio changes to three directors being local growers, and there will be one independent director.

The second stage comes with conditions and if met will see Almoiz's stake in ISCM increase to 54.03 per cent.

Those requirements include a certain volume being crushed, a certain area of cane land, and the completion of the railway line between Booyal and Wallaville.

If all things go to plan, Almoiz will invest the further $10 million in return for newly created shares at $10.45. That money would be capital used by the company to invest in expansion initiatives.

This is expected to happen between two to three years after the first stage is approved.

ICSM has employed KPMG Corporate Finance as financial advisors to check if the deal was in the best interest of shareholders, who will be supplied the information in September.