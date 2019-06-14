Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday. Cody Fox
Crime

$350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

Jodie Callcott
by
14th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR investigation into a real estate clerk accused of fleecing tens of thousands through her former office has allegedly uncovered further offending.

The Chronicle can reveal fresh charges have been laid against Margaret Joyce Hull who stands accused of using her position at Richardson and Wrench to steal $350,000.

Detectives now allege she also stole from Sunnynook Apartments in Hervey Bay in 2007 and again in 2016.

The money allegedly taken was more than $5000.

The new charges bring the total to 92 counts of stealing.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris asked Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for a lengthy adjournment to consider the brief.

Ms Hull will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates court on July 18.

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrime fcnews fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 70 people listed to appear in Bundy Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 70 people listed to appear in Bundy Court today

    Crime A FULL list of people listed to appear in court today.

    Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    premium_icon Stunning winter photos: Bundy wakes to blanket of fog

    Weather Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog this morning.

    POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    premium_icon POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    News A 17-year-old has been charged

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:20 PM
    Maryborough joins growing list of places with water parks

    premium_icon Maryborough joins growing list of places with water parks

    Council News What's happening with one for Bundaberg

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:24 PM