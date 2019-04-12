Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARIJUANA BUST: On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.
MARIJUANA BUST: On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs. Bill North
Crime

$3500 fine for pot drug bust

Katie Hall
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT do 708 grams of marijuana, 71 plants, seeds and a hydroponic set up have in common?

They all amount to trouble with the law, and a whopping $3500 fine.

On Thursday, Dallas James Reeves fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said Reeves had been living in Proserpine with a partner, who was also a co-accused, but had moved back to Bundy after they broke up.

He said the other two co-accused had continued on with growing marijuana after he left.

It was heard Reeves had built the hydroponic set up, and had grown drugs for personal use. Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $3500.

buncourt bundaberg crime drug bust marijuana
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    premium_icon Wild school mum brawl leaves one woman naked

    Crime A MOTHER wants to protect her children at all costs, but when that need to protect oversteps the law, not even they are exempt from punishment.

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION: Will Pitt clean up again?

    Politics Expert talks the big political issues for Hinkler and Flynn

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    premium_icon iPad 'drug' texts cost dad $1000

    Crime Stiven Seguin had sent and received messages about marijuana supply

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Choppy conditions on horizon

    Choppy conditions on horizon

    Whats On Life's a beach with Craig Holden

    • 12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM