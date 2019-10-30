Menu
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT: Garry Dick has reached a personal milestone having spent 35 years giving his time to Volunteer Marine Rescue.
35 year milestone for volunteering

Brittiny Edwards , Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
30th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
Garry Dick has spent 35 years volunteering his time to Volunteer Marine Rescue and still cracks a smile recalling the unbelievable moments of his volunteering career.

Mr Dick was first motivated to join VMR after he was rescued by the group himself 40 years ago.

“I started because I was about 25 and was towed in myself after I broke down while fishing by the then Air Sea Rescue,” he said.

“I thought joining would be a good way to give back to the community. “

Mr Dick said he never planned to stay for so long with VMR, it just happened, but he had not looked back since, motivated by giving back to the community and a passion for the sea.

“Once I start something I stay fairly committed, 50 years I have been working with the same company as well, coming up in January, so there is a certain sense of achievement.”

Mr Dick reflected on some volunteering highlights that made the experience incredibly rewarding, including the rescue of a man in the days before GPSs who had been treading water all night.

“We found a gentleman that had fallen off the back of a fishing vessel he was 20 miles to sea and we left to rescue him at 9pm at night and we found him at 5.30am the next morning, he had been swimming all that time, treading water,” he said.

“When we found him he had his shorts wrapped around his head because he felt they were dragging him under and that's all he had and he didn't want to get on-board because he was naked.

“I said ‘mate you have got to get on we don’t want a shark coming now and taking you after you have done all this hard work, we will get you a space blanket for some privacy’.”

Mr Dick said while he had slightly limited the time he dedicated to VMR, he hoped to continue volunteering for now.

“I have pulled back a lot from what I do, I was president and don’t go on the skipper anymore, but I plan on keeping going at this stage, I mainly do some radio shifts now.”

“It has been a challenge and an absolute pleasure to be with VMR.”

