$35 million project to begin at Port this year

AFTER years of talk, it seems the Port of Bundaberg is finally getting the attention it deserves.

With ex-HMAS Tobruk to be scuttled off later in the year and the State Development Area declared in February, it all equates to a boost to our tourism market and more jobs.

The $70 million Knauf plasterboard factory is taking shape nicely with the first shipment of gypsum arriving last month with the promise of more great things to come.

Then we have yesterday's major Building Better Regions announcement from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt of $6 million to fund a marine industry site at the Port of Bundaberg, which will create more than 100 jobs.

The facility will house a 1000 tonne ship lift, one of the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, and inject $25 million into the local economy each year once it's complete.

Jobs will include various trades including auto mechanics, diesel fitters, marine architects and painters, among others.

Mr Pitt said the facility would perform maintenance on Pacific Tug's fleet of about 24 ships and other commercial vessels.

Pacific Tug commercial manager Darryl Savage said it would be a one-stop shop for commercial vessels.

"We've identified a market gap over several years,” he said.

"We can support a lot of marine-based services from this location.

"A lot of the vessels are manufactured overseas so companies like that will be looking to establish a presence here.”

The overall project will cost about $35 million and start later this year.

"We have worked with Gladstone Ports Corporation for more than two years to ensure that it is a long-term viable investment,” he said.

"We're convinced it is.”

Mr Savage said conversations with Mr Pitt and council ensured the project went ahead.

"The only reason we are standing here is because council supported us,” Mr Savage said.