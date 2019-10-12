Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$34k upgrade has Bundy kitchen heating up

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

People with intellectual disability in Bundaberg are learning to cook up a storm in a $34,000 upgraded kitchen.

Endeavour Foundation Industries Site Manager Robert Campbell said the kitchen, completed last month, was already being used to prepare lunches and evening classes would soon start.

“One of the barriers to a healthy diet for people with disability is having the skills, knowledge and confidence to shop for and prepare healthy meals,” Mr Campbell said.

“Our program, which will involve evening classes to teach cooking to people with an intellectual disability, is an opportunity to increase independence while also putting basic literacy, numeracy and even social skills to use in a functional way.

“Working on a recipe, shopping for ingredients from local supermarkets and following directions to put it together into a tasty, nutritious meal are all important steps in the process.”

Iva Thomas said she loves using the new kitchen.

“The kitchen looks good,” Ms Thomas said. “I love to cook nachos and spaghetti bolognese for my co-workers and staff.

“I like cooking because it teaches me skills to use at home.”

The upgrades, which include new cabinetry, stainless steel benchtops, floor tiles, a new stove and cooker and a repaint were possible thanks to a $34,675 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was fantastic to see the renovations completed.

“Endeavour Foundation is a great organisation that employs more than 70 Bundaberg residents with a disability and works to create opportunities for them to become more independent, including healthy cooking classes in the brand new kitchen.”

Evening classes will be run from 4pm-6pm and participants with NDIS plans will be able to access them through their NDIS funding or choose to pay a small out of pocket fee.

Endeavour Foundation is a registered NDIS provider, offering support at work, at home and in the community, call 1800 112 112.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Girl hit by car after getting of a bus at Innes Park

    premium_icon Girl hit by car after getting of a bus at Innes Park

    News A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after she was hit by a car.

    $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    premium_icon $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    News MORE than 4kg of marijuana has been found during raids at Thabeban

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Smarter Shopping 80,000 Queenslanders ready to buy up on the Garage Sale Trail.

    Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    premium_icon Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

    News Inspector Pat Swindells issues warning to careless smokers