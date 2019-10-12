$34k upgrade has Bundy kitchen heating up

People with intellectual disability in Bundaberg are learning to cook up a storm in a $34,000 upgraded kitchen.

Endeavour Foundation Industries Site Manager Robert Campbell said the kitchen, completed last month, was already being used to prepare lunches and evening classes would soon start.

“One of the barriers to a healthy diet for people with disability is having the skills, knowledge and confidence to shop for and prepare healthy meals,” Mr Campbell said.

“Our program, which will involve evening classes to teach cooking to people with an intellectual disability, is an opportunity to increase independence while also putting basic literacy, numeracy and even social skills to use in a functional way.

“Working on a recipe, shopping for ingredients from local supermarkets and following directions to put it together into a tasty, nutritious meal are all important steps in the process.”

Iva Thomas said she loves using the new kitchen.

“The kitchen looks good,” Ms Thomas said. “I love to cook nachos and spaghetti bolognese for my co-workers and staff.

“I like cooking because it teaches me skills to use at home.”

The upgrades, which include new cabinetry, stainless steel benchtops, floor tiles, a new stove and cooker and a repaint were possible thanks to a $34,675 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was fantastic to see the renovations completed.

“Endeavour Foundation is a great organisation that employs more than 70 Bundaberg residents with a disability and works to create opportunities for them to become more independent, including healthy cooking classes in the brand new kitchen.”

Evening classes will be run from 4pm-6pm and participants with NDIS plans will be able to access them through their NDIS funding or choose to pay a small out of pocket fee.

Endeavour Foundation is a registered NDIS provider, offering support at work, at home and in the community, call 1800 112 112.