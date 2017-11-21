330 prizes up for grabs at monster charity cent sale

FESTIVE SPIRIT: There will be lots of Christmas goodies to win.

THE Bundaberg Health Services Foundation is holding a monster cent sale in December to help raise funds to improve patient care.

The event will be held at the Melbourne Hotel on December 9 from 1pm.

The $3 entry fee for adults and $1 for children includes afternoon tea and lucky door prizes.

There will be a huge array of table and jackpot prizes - 330 in total, lucky door and raffles with an emphasis on items people can use at Christmas.

The foundation is expanding the garage at Rotary Lodge to ensure the ever-increasing numbers of patients and carers have low-cost accommodation during their hospital stays.