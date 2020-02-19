$33 million power revamp reaches halfway point

UPGRADES to the 50-year-old Gin Gin Substation have reached its halfway point.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said Powerlink’s revamp of the station would cost $33 million, and that it focused on replacing old equipment while reconfiguring the network.

Work was also being completed to replace insulators on a 150 kilometre transmission line, which would cost a further $4 million, as well as on the steelwork of 332 transmission towers between Gin Gin and Woolooga substations.

Work on the transmission line is expected to be completed by the middle of the year, while the substation revamp should be completed by the end of next year.

“This project ensures the transmission line will continue to operate reliably for its remaining service life and provide safe, reliable electricity for the entire region,” Dr Lynham said.

He said there were innovative practices which would allow insulators to be replaced while the transmission remained live, which would avoid the need for interrupted power supply.

Powerlink interim chief executive Kevin Kehl said key milestones of the project were being completed in stages to guarantee reliability of power.