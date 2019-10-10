$328M INJECTION: New tourism data reveals Bundy growth

The first turtles have arrived at Mon Repos to nest, signalling the beginning of turtle season in Queensland. Pics Tourism and Events Queensland - Turtle swimming at Lady Elliot Island off Bundaberg

TOURISM Research Australia has released the latest results for the year ending June 2019 and the new data reveals Bundaberg has experienced impressive growth for domestic tourism numbers.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the impressive results were significant, as domestic visitation made up more than 90% of Bundaberg’s market.

“On the National Visitor Survey Results for year ending June 2019, produced by Tourism Research Australia, the Bundaberg Region experienced a strong 23% growth in domestic visitor numbers to 794,000, coupled with a 35% growth in visitor nights,” Ms Reid said.

“The overnight visitor expenditure from the domestic market injected $328 million into the Bundaberg Region economy, which was a 13% growth.”

But despite the impressive results, Ms Reid said visitor spending could improve.

“While these numbers are extremely positive, it does show that even though we’re attracting more people into the region, they’re not spending as much money as we’d like them too,” Ms Reid said.

“There are incredible tourism attractions across the Bundaberg region, united with remarkable retail, food and drink experiences, whether a visitor is here on holiday, in region on a business trip, or in town to visit friends or relatives, they are injecting new money into the Bundaberg region economy.”

Ms Reid said holding an online presence was key to further enhancing these positive results and boosting the local economy.

“Everyone across the region has the opportunity to increase the visitor expenditure in the region, and have a positive influence,” Ms Reid said.

“We can increase these numbers even more, with a commitment to both delivering quality service at every touch point, and also by sharing our all of the wonderful things that makes the Bundaberg Region an extraordinary place to be.”