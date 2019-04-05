Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREAT VALUE: new to the market, 12 St Lucia Crescent offers plenty for its $289,000 price tag.
GREAT VALUE: new to the market, 12 St Lucia Crescent offers plenty for its $289,000 price tag. Contributed
Property

$320,000 home packs a lot of punch

5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE median price for a four-bedroom house at Avoca is just a smidgen above $320,000, which makes 12 St Lucia Crescent great value.

Ticketing plenty of boxes, as well as its four bedrooms, the home's features also include a pool, solar and three-bay shed, all for its $289,000 price tag.

The galley-style kitchen is fully equipped with heaps of storage, large pantry, electric wall oven, dishwasher and breakfast bar.

There's also two large living spaces with ceiling fans and large windows.

For easy maintenance the home has cork flooring throughout and tiles in the bathroom and laundry.

The home opens for inspection tomorrow from 2.45-3.15pm, for more details or to arrange a private inspection call exclusive agents Daniel and Kristy-Lee Anderson on 0413 205 827.

CLEAN AND TIDY: The home has a lovely bright interior.
CLEAN AND TIDY: The home has a lovely bright interior. Contributed
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics EIGHT million dollars in federal budget funding is sitting in no man's land as the political blame game ramps up.

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    premium_icon Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    News Large businesses sprout from Rum City grounds

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    premium_icon New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    Crime Latest court figures reveal Bundaberg's domestic violence stats

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    premium_icon LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM