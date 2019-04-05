$320,000 home packs a lot of punch

GREAT VALUE: new to the market, 12 St Lucia Crescent offers plenty for its $289,000 price tag.

THE median price for a four-bedroom house at Avoca is just a smidgen above $320,000, which makes 12 St Lucia Crescent great value.

Ticketing plenty of boxes, as well as its four bedrooms, the home's features also include a pool, solar and three-bay shed, all for its $289,000 price tag.

The galley-style kitchen is fully equipped with heaps of storage, large pantry, electric wall oven, dishwasher and breakfast bar.

There's also two large living spaces with ceiling fans and large windows.

For easy maintenance the home has cork flooring throughout and tiles in the bathroom and laundry.

The home opens for inspection tomorrow from 2.45-3.15pm, for more details or to arrange a private inspection call exclusive agents Daniel and Kristy-Lee Anderson on 0413 205 827.