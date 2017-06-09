24°
320 acres for the price of a suburban home

9th Jun 2017 1:11 PM
ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.
ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.

WHY live on a small block near your neighbours when you can live the country life for the same price?

A massive 330-acre property at Booyal is up for sale with a price tag for offers over $300,000.

RealWay Bundaberg property agent Shane Chung said the unusual opportunity would appeal to people who wanted to downsize from an even bigger property without sacrificing their peace and quiet.

"It's also going to appeal to those that don't want neighbours in sight and possibly those that want the land for recreational usage,” he said.

"It's a great entry level rural home, the land allows you to have a few cows or horses so is ideal for anyone looking to get their foot on the ladder.”

Mr Chung said it was a good opportunity for a younger family who may not be able to afford a big chunk of land otherwise.

The home features two bedrooms.
The home features two bedrooms.

"It's attractive in its land sizing and a good water supply means it's good for animals - normally people with animals don't expect to be close to shops etc and are used to having to drive and by that token this is still close to Gin Gin and Childers and not out of reach of Bundaberg either,” he said.

"Peace and serenity is assured with this beautiful lifestyle home on about 330 acres, including about 17 acres of council land - with the leasehold renewed annually - of semi-cleared bushland.”

The land is suitable for some cows or horses.
The land is suitable for some cows or horses.

About the home

Ideal for running horses or cattle and other livestock, with plenty of year-round water holes thanks to the Duingal Creek that runs through the property, dam, bore and rainwater, there is a guaranteed a constant water supply for stock. The property is sectioned into large paddocks and also has stock yards, loading ramps and a three-bay shed.

Two rainwater tanks to supply the home with about 45,000 litres, but there's also a bore which is also plumbed to the house if required and some of the stock troughs too.

This beautiful high-set home is big, large open plan kitchen and living room area with two generous designated bedrooms and what could be a third or a huge multi-functional room. With spectacular panoramic rural views it's either a monster bedroom or secondary living area over looking the stunning rural landscape.

The home is selling for offers over $300,000.
The home is selling for offers over $300,000.

For the those with an eye for potential, there's more than enough space to have both which could bring this modest home to a four-bedroom home one.

Set on concrete stumps and with a good roof, it's tidy inside and out and with a large covered outdoor entertainment area.

Located about five minutes to the Booyal servo, 20 minutes to Gin Gin and 25 minutes to Childers.

