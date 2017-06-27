32-year-old Bundy bakery reveals secret delight

AN OLD-fashioned bakery with old-fashioned staff will draw you in and have you coming back for more.

Oven Hot Bread bake all their delicious goods on site each and every day - including a cake they say you won't find anywhere else in the city.

Owners Karen and Michael Dean have owned the bakery for 32 years and say the location is just one reason that keeps bringing the locals back time after time.

"We're next to the Moncrieff, it's a very suitable and very busy place,” Mrs Dean said.

And if it's not the location that has the people rolling through the doors, it's the variety of baked goods.

Mrs Dean said there was also a mixture of different cakes but she was sure they were the only ones who made the delightful Neapolitan cake in town.

Along with cakes and freshly baked bread, Oven Hot Bread also makes a variation of pies and has an ever-changing menu.

"We have bacon and cheese pies along with pea pies, chilli pies, breakfast pies and are now making seafood pies also,” she said.

No matter what your craving may be, stop in and say hello to the friendly staff at Oven Hot Bread, Bourbong St.