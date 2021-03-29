32 EVENTS: Festival to offer taste of Bundaberg’s produce

Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and events manager Lisa Douglas, owner of Water St Kitchen Alex Cameron and Bundaberg Regional Council's events portfolio spokesman Cr John Learmonth launching the Taste Bundaberg Festival.

Those hungry for a taste of some of the local produce on offer in the region will get a chance so sample some Bundy flavours with the return of the Taste Bundaberg Festival.

Celebrity chefs Poh Ling Yeow and Mark Olive will join local talent to highlight the flavours of the region throughout the 10 day event in June.

The festival will see 21 events including the new Banquet on the Bridge and the return of the popular Farm Flavours picnic.

The bridge banquet will see the Burnett Traffic Bridge closed and decorated with fairy lights and a table for 200 people to enjoy food made using local produce.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s events portfolio spokesman Councillor John Learmonth said Bundaberg was in a “unique position” where the bridge could be closed for the event.

“The closure of the bridge is something unique, not many places can close the highway down,” he said.

“We’re lucky we have two bridges going across the Burnett River.”

Other highlights of the event will include cooking demonstrations and a signature dining experience with celebrity chef Poh Ling Yeow at the H2O restaurant, the inaugural First Nations Dinner at Mon Repos with Mark Olive and Bundaberg’s Joey Caruana and the long lunch at Water St Kitchen.

Water St Kitchen’s owner Alex Cameron said they’ll showcase local producers and distillers through a six course meal.

“It’s something we’re really proud of, that we can hero those (local) ingredients in our region,” he said.

“Things like sweet potatoes, gin, rum and all those great things people love.

“Tickets usually sell quite fast.”



Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said the Bundaberg Region’s reputation as a foodie paradise was growing fast throughout Australia.

“We live in one of Australia’s most prolific food bowls, growing 25 per cent of Australia’s fresh produce, and are world-famous as the home of Queensland iconic flavours, such as Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks,” she said.

“The appetite for regional events and travel is particularly high, as Australians seek to rediscover our incredible bucket list destinations that travellers around the world save for years to come and experience.

“Bundaberg has seen a surge in demand as Queensland and domestic travellers flocked to experience our holiday experiences and explore the Great Barrier Reef and mainland attractions we offer in such close proximity to Brisbane.”

Bundaberg Regional Council manager of tourism and events Lisa Douglas said they were expecting tickets for events to sell out.

“It’s going to be an amazing, jam packed festival,” she said.

“It brings the community together we noticed with Christmas last year, with our bauble dining and merry and bright, it brings people together to celebrate local produce and our region.

“It’s that sense of togetherness and community spirit.”

Tickets for this year’s festival went on sale at 9am Monday morning.

For the full program and to purchase tickets click here.

The 2021 Taste Bundaberg Festival program

Friday 11 June

12pm – 1pm: Beer Tasting @ Bargara Brewing

5pm – late: Riverfeast Chilli & Lime Fiesta

5pm – 9pm: Berts Pop Up @ CQU

Saturday 12 June

7am – 11am: Taste Farmers Market

10.30am – 11.30am: Kadilly Coffee Appreciation Class @ HSG

1pm & 3pm: Poh‘s Masterclass Multiplex

12pm – 1pm: Kadilly Coffee Appreciation Class @ HSG

12pm – 1pm: Beer Tasting @ Bargara Brewing

1pm – 4pm: High Tea Afternoon @ Berts

3.30pm – 5pm: Alowishus Gelato Cart @ Christensen Park

5.00pm – 10pm: The People’s Cider

5.30pm – 9pm: Banquet on the Bridge

Sunday 13 June

9.30am – 10.30am: Kadilly Coffee Appreciation Class @ HSG

11am – 12pm: Kadilly Coffee Appreciation Class @ HSG

12pm: HSG Paddock to Plate Luncheon

12pm – 4pm: The Long Lunch @ Water Street

5.30pm – 9pm – Taste Bundaberg Signature Dinner, H20

Monday 14 June

10am – 10.30am: Rare Fruit Orchard Tour

11.30am – 12pm: Rare Fruit Orchard Tour

1pm – 1.30pm: Rare Fruit Orchard Tour

Wednesday 16 June

12.30pm – 6.30pm: Jo Jo‘s Bundaberg Food & Drink Tour

Thursday 17 June

5.30pm – 9pm: Mon Repos First Nations Dinner

Friday 18 June

12pm – 1pm: Beer Tasting @ Bargara Brewing

12.30pm – 6.30pm: Jo Jo’s Bundaberg Food & Drink Tour

3.30pm – 5pm: Alowishus Gelato Cart @ Christsen Park

6.30pm – 10pm: The Tastes of Bundaberg Degustation

6pm – 9pm: Pop Up Polo Launch

Saturday 19 June

9am – 11am: Taste of One Little Farm

11.30am – 11.45pm: Pop Up Polo, Rec Precinct

12pm – 1pm: Beer Tasting @ Bargara Brewing

6pm: HSG Private Dining Experience

Sunday 20 June

11am – 3pm: Farm Flavours Picnic, Macadamias Australia

Hard copies of the 2021 Taste Bundaberg Festival program will be available in issue four of Crush Magazine.

