$312,000 project announced at Bundy East

WORK is about to get underway for the Palaszczuk Government's $312,000 contribution towards covered sports courts at Bundaberg East State School.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the project was part of the 2017-18 round of the Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme valued at more than $4.9 million.

"The Smart School Subsidy Scheme supports capital works projects across Queensland schools,” Ms Donaldson said

"The project will support Bundaberg East State School provide covered sports courts.”

"This project will support the school community and encourage greater sporting participation.

"We know that quality learning environments support quality teaching and learning.

"That's why we are committed to looking after state schools for our students and teachers.”

Ms Donaldson said nominated projects are regionally assessed and prioritised, then determined by a state-wide panel comprising of departmental, teacher, special educator and P&C representatives.

"The works will also support jobs and training opportunities for apprentices.”