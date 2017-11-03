$30m water park and new hospital on council's wish list

A NEW level 5 hospital, a $30 million water park and $20 million funding for the CBD and Riverside Redevelopment plan are part of a list of Bundaberg Regional Council projects it hopes a new State Government will turn into a reality.

At the top of the is $800 million for a new level 5 hospital at the CQUniversity Bundaberg campus.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was important for the projects to be identified even though the 14 projects listed were by no means an exhaustive summation of projects available for funding.

"I have emailed the list to the seven candidates identified for both Bundaberg and Burnett electorates and will be looking to also advise candidates in Callide, which covers Gin Gin,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The projects we have identified have a huge price tag including some $800 million for a Level 5 hospital to service the Wide Bay region.

"Every corner of our region is reached with these goals in mind and I have invited the candidates, should they be successful in the election, to meet with council to discuss the economic advancement of the Bundaberg region.”

A new hospital has the blessing of One Nation Bundaberg candidate Dr Jane Truscott who said she was committed to healthy communities and hospitals with more doctors and nurses, hospital services and flexible models of health care delivery.

"I fully support the council's call for a new level 5 hospital in Bundaberg,” Dr Truscott said.

"I am committed to working with local, state and federal governments to deliver the health services our region needs.

Cr Dempsey also hopes $12 million can be provided for the Gregory River Water Treatment Plant, $1.75 million to upgrade the Bundaberg Skate Park and $10 million for multi-modal pathways across the region.

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt played coy regarding the list, saying he had read it and was speaking to the LNP leadership team about these and many other projects.

"Bundaberg residents should stay tuned - I will have more to say in the coming weeks of the election campaign,” Mr Batt said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson didn't comment directly about the council wish list but said her record showed she could work with council to deliver vital projects for the region.

Ms Donaldson said the 2017-18 Budget contained $10.2 billion for infrastructure projects as part of the government's $42.75 billion four-year capital works program targeted to the specific needs of communities and support economic development.