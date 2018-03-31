300mm+ forecast for Mackay as ex-cyclone Iris edges closer
IT'S going to be a wild end to the Easter long weekend, with ex-tropical cyclone Iris about to dump flooding rain on parts of North Queensland.
But only time will tell just who gets the most rain out of the tropical low system, that's set to affect the Queensland coast from Easter Sunday.
Queensland Flood Services Manager Victoria Dodds said "all eyes will be on ex-tropical cyclone Iris" over the coming days, which is currently generating hazardous surf and strong winds for Queensland's Capricornia southeast coastal waters.
"Iris is currently over the Coral Sea where it has a low chance of redeveloping into a tropical cyclone," she said.
A wild end to the #Easter long weekend for parts of the east #Qld coast: ex-tropical #CycloneIris to bring fresh winds and heavy rain. Still a lot of uncertainty as to where the heaviest falls will be so keep up to date with your latest forecast: https://t.co/Uxxvfj56xi pic.twitter.com/3jpX7L9Gsy— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 30, 2018
"The most likely scenario is that it will remain a low-pressure system, generating heavy rainfall and strong winds for Queensland's tropical and central coasts from Monday, but it is too early to say exactly which areas will be directly impacted."
The Bureau of Meteorology says there is "some uncertainty" around the movement and development of the system, particularly from Easter Monday.
"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris will most likely move northwest over the Coral Sea during the next couple of days while remaining offshore of the east Queensland coast and below tropical cyclone strength, before moving in a more southerly direction from late this weekend," the bureau's outlook says.
"Some showers and the chance of isolated storms will occur over east coast districts in the onshore wind flow to the south of the system, aided by a new high pressure system entering the Tasman Sea over the weekend.
"Showers and storms may become further enhanced with possible heavy falls about the east tropical or central coast and nearby inland early next week as the system nears the coast."
>>>JOIN our new Mackay Weather News Facebook group and keep up to date with the latest weather news and join the discussion.
MACKAY'S EASTER FORECAST
- Easter Saturday: 5-20mm of rain. Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. Winds south to southeasterly 30 to 40 km/h.
- Easter Sunday: 25-70mm of rain. Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds south to southeasterly 25 to 30 km/h.
- Easter Monday: 35-100mm of rain. Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible. Winds south to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h tending east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.
- Tuesday: 35-100mm of rain. Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible. Winds southeasterly 25 to 30 km/h turning southerly 30 to 35 km/h during the day.
- Wednesday: 8-35mm of rain. Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds south to southeasterly 30 to 35 km/h.
- Thursday: 2-20mm of rain. Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning. Winds south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h.