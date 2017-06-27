$300k to aid drug rehab

BREAKING THE CYCLE: The IWC provides services to people battling addiction.

BUNDABERG'S IWC Centre has received $300,000 for a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation program to help those suffering addiction.

After last years efforts to raise awareness and prevent the use of drugs like Ice in the Bundaberg community IWC Director and Aboriginal Elder Cheri Yavu-Kama-Harathunian is looking forward to using the funds from Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN to continue their rehabilitiation work.

"The work is commencing with a six-month Healing Circle Work Project, which will build a tailored culturally responsive Healing Circle Work model incorporating Kinship and peer support,” Aunty Cheri said.

"Within Aboriginal family dynamics, when we refer to Kinship, this means family by birth, blood and marriage and also where a person is given a family position out of deep respect, love, trust and honour. Generally, extended family will play a dynamic role in decision-making.

"This Healing Circle Work model will then be delivered through a culturally responsive IWC Healing Program. This work is focused on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their households in Bundaberg region.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the effects of alcohol and drug misuse, both short term and long term, can have devastating consequences.

"These centres will provide much needed drug and alcohol support services to an area that has been previously identified as being of high need, with the services to have a particular focus on providing withdrawal management, counselling and individual case management,” he said.

Mr Pitt said the Coalition Government committed $6.8 million under the National Ice Strategy for the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN to coordinate these services at a regional level.

"The Australian Government is committed to building safe and healthy communities through minimising the harms of alcohol and drug misuse to individuals, families and communities. These new support services will help break the cycle of addiction.”