3000 Bundy people looking for work, official stats show

Finding work can be an infuriating process for some in Bundaberg, new figures show. Alberto Bogo

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says Bundaberg's employment trends are tracking in the right direction, though there's plenty more to be done.

"We continue to see downward movement on the unemployment rate locally and that is positive news,” Mr Pitt told the NewsMail this week as he responded to questions about calls to increase the Newstart payment for the region's unemployed.

Today the NewsMail has delved into the region's unemployment figures to provide readers a deeper understanding of the challenges faced as community leaders tackle our high long-term unemployment level.

Unemployment in Bundaberg has been falling since a peak of 11 per cent in 2015.

It now sits at 7.6 per cent, the lowest level since 2012.

While it's promising, the level is still two per cent higher than the national average.

The total amount of unemployed people in the Bundaberg Regional Council area is close to 3000 as of March this year, according to a council-commissioned report on .id - a third-party service collating public data from government sources and simplifying it for local governments.

This figure from .id takes into account only those who are unemployed and actively seeking work and does not include those who are not seeking a job.

Statistics from the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research show a total of nearly 38,000 jobs in the Bundaberg region, an increase of 2000 since 2008.

During that period the region's population has increased by 3000 to 95,000 residents.

This week, Mr Pitt said job-creating projects were being initiated in the region, such as LifeFlight's aeromedical base, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' super brewery and Macadamia's Australia's expansion and new tourism facility.

Mr Pitt is upping the political pressure on the Queensland Government to come to the table on the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"The $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal is a significant investment in large infrastructure projects which this region needs to move ahead,” he said.

"It would be great to see the Queensland State Labor Government get on board with the Hinkler Regional Deal and put regional Queenslanders first for a change.”

Though with a total of 38,000 jobs to be filled by a working population of 41,000, it's yet to be seen how much of a chunk of the 3000 gap will be filled.

Job advertising agency Seek regularly releases data.

This week it released information to the NewsMail about the trends happening in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay workplaces.

There's been an increase in the number of jobs advertised with a 7.6 per cent increase on this time last year.

However the trend line also shows the growth in job advertisements is beginning to fall from its height late last year.

The data shows healthcare and medical are the largest job-driving industries in the region, with an average local salary in the field of $93,000.

The same report shows between June last year and this year, 58 per cent of advertised jobs in the region made a maximum of $79,000 annually.

It's much more than the average wage of the area.

The median annual salary in Bundaberg is $48,000.

Zac O'Brien