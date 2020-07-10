Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man has been charged over the alleged possession and dissemination of child abuse material and filming a person without consent.

In February 2019, Nimbin Police initiated an investigation after receiving information a male was filming children in the village.

As part of inquiries police spoke to a 28-year-old man and seized a mobile phone which was examined by the Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police will allege in court that the phone contained more than 300 images of young people, including images taken in shopping centres.

Just before 3pm on Thursday, police arrested a 29-year-old man at Nimbin and he was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, deal with identity information to commit indictable offence and film person in private act without consent.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

More Stories

child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        premium_icon Bundaberg man loses life after tragedy at fuel station

        News The man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a difference

        New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        premium_icon New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

        News How this not-for-profit is streamlining its services to continue to support the...