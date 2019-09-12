300 pets up for grabs at Big Adopt Out

Sweet Sugar is an American Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who is eight years old.

IF YOUR home needs a puppy, kitten, dog or cat, you can check out hundreds all at once at this year's Big Adopt Out this weekend.

The Big Adopt Out returns on Saturday (September 14) from 9am to 2pm at the Brisbane Showgrounds with more than enough homeless cats, dogs, puppies and kittens to melt your heart.

About 300 of them will be looking for a new home with RSPCA Queensland working alongside a variety of other animal rescue groups to match up owners and pets, all under the one roof.

The Big Adopt Out showcases how rescue groups and the RSPCA work together to save more lives every year.

One of the stars of last year's event turned out to be the adorable, but overlooked, Winky, a partially blind old boy who eventually found his forever home two months later.

At this year's event there will be veterinary advice, pet services and pet products available to get your new family member started on the right paw.

Plus, of course, there will be a variety of food and drink vendors.

"This will be the largest variety of dogs and cats in one place at one time," said RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty.

"At the Big Adopt Out you'll get the very best information from people who understand the breeds and their needs.

"So if you're thinking about adopting a new pet then this is the place to start."

RSPCA Queensland works with more than 100 different rescue groups year-round, right across Australia and scores of animals are rehomed through the partnership.

"Rescue groups are important when it comes to dogs that need one-on-one attention," Mr Beatty said.

"They can give individual care and training until the dog is ready to be adopted.

"This Big Adopt Out will showcase how the partnership works and why it works so well."

If you are looking for a companion for your pre-existing dog, you can bring your dog along to the event.

There will be a dog minding area where Paws and Relax will take care of your pooch while you browse for another canine companion.

Then you can all have a meeting to see if they are a match.

When you rescue an animal, you are giving them the second chance they always deserved and in return, you receive a lifetime of love, happiness and laughs.

Details: Big Adopt Out website, see event details, FAQs and parking and the rescue groups attending.

When: 9am-3pm Saturday

Where: "The Marquee", Brisbane Showgrounds