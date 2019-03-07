Menu
The McDonald's scented candle.
Offbeat

For $30 you can make your house smell like McDonald's

Crystal Jones
by
7th Mar 2019 6:36 PM

IT SEEMS there's a scented candle for everything and now the junk food lovers among us can ensure their whole house smells like McDonald's.

The Macca's Run is a cheeseburger scented candle with a 30-hour burn time so your whole house will smell like McDonald's.

The company that offers the quirky candle also offers them in mi goreng fragrance, bacon, chewing gum and "Kanye West".

