For $30 you can make your house smell like McDonald's
IT SEEMS there's a scented candle for everything and now the junk food lovers among us can ensure their whole house smells like McDonald's.
The Macca's Run is a cheeseburger scented candle with a 30-hour burn time so your whole house will smell like McDonald's.
The company that offers the quirky candle also offers them in mi goreng fragrance, bacon, chewing gum and "Kanye West".
