Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vehicle had shifted into opposing lane and collided with a truck, police say.
Vehicle had shifted into opposing lane and collided with a truck, police say.
News

30 tourists injured in German bus crash

12th Oct 2018 8:41 AM

A BUS carrying over 30 tourists from Australia, Canada and the United States crashed into a truck filled with car tires near Heidelberg, Germany  yesterday, leaving nine people seriously injured, local police said.

Five rescue helicopters and seven ambulances raced to the scene in the small southwestern town of Hockenheim, about 20 km from Heidelberg, to carry off injured passengers, a police spokesman said. He said the road was shut for several hours.

Reports suggest there are four critical passengers and nine seriously injured.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

More to come

bus crash canada editors picks germany australia heidelberg

Top Stories

    Gin Gin smashed by 4-5cm hail: More storms on way for region

    Gin Gin smashed by 4-5cm hail: More storms on way for region

    News GIN GIN has been left battered after a severe storm dumped 4-5cm hail last night, as an impressive lightening display lit up the night sky across the region.

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:22 AM
    MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    premium_icon MAJOR UPDATE: Bundy region braces for 100mm+ rainfall

    Weather Storms wreaking havoc across Wide Bay-Burnett

    Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    premium_icon Bundy health boss condemns brawl in hospital emergency dept

    Crime Adrian Pennington said violence was 'inexcusable'

    DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    premium_icon DICE WITH DEATH: Stranded sea snake becomes dog's play thing

    Environment Walk along Bargara Beach quickly turns into dangerous morning

    Local Partners