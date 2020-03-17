Menu
COUNTRY MUSIC FUN: Michelle and Tony Keiler unwind at Catherine Britt’s concert at the Star Hotel Eidsvold. Picture: Sam Turner
Local Faces

30+ SOCIALS: Catherine Britt serenades Eidsvold

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
17th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
TICKETHOLDERS packed out the Star Hotel Eidsvold on Saturday, March 14 to hear the ethereal vocals of a country music star.

Australian musician Catherine Britt rocked out the bush pub where a crowd of punters had gathered from across the region.

Those in attendance brought their camp chairs and settled in to enjoy several hours of country music classics.

Profits from ticket sales have been donated to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, and several community groups raised money for their clubs on the night.

Check out below if we took a snap of you at the bush pub show.

Photos
View Gallery
catherine britt country music eidsvold social gallery the star hotel eidsvold

