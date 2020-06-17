Menu
Alec Baldwin and Liz Lemon in 30 Rock. Picture: Ali Goldstein/AP/NBC
TV

30 Rock returning for one-off special

by Nick Bond
17th Jun 2020 9:30 AM

They'll do it - but only for the attention.

Tina Fey's beloved comedy series 30 Rock, which bowed out in 2013 after seven seasons on the air, is making a surprise comeback next month for a one-off special.

Airing July 16 in the US, the special will feature returning cast members Fey (playing Liz Lemon), Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) and more, reprising their roles from the beloved TV show.

And what to expect from this hour-long, one-off special? Variety reports that the "remotely produced event will also double as an upfront special for the NBCUniversal properties".

 

The special will see 30 Rock's character's plugging "the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season," the network said in a statement to Variety.

Fans on social media are excited by the news - although some have noted this network cross-promotion is exactly the sort of thing 30 Rock's network boss Jack Donaghy would have foisted onto an unhappy Liz Lemon. (This special writes itself, huh?)

 

 

 

 

 

 

No word yet on whether this could turn into a fully-fledged reboot for the show - and no word on a local air date, either. All seven seasons of 30 Rock are available to stream locally on new streaming service BINGE - sign up for a two-week trial at binge.com.au (how's that for synergy, Lemon).

Originally published as 30 Rock returning for one-off special

