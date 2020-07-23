Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Demolition of Federal Backpackers, July 23
News

30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather. 

Eerie scenes emerged as pieces of burnt clothing and fabric dangled from the rubble and the machinery being used to clear it up. 

Dozens of onlookers watched as the historic building crumbled little by little and was carted away by the truckload. 

Grey skies cast an eerie light over the operation to bring the building down to ensure public safety, while little reminders of its construction more than 100 years ago became apparent. 

Metal beams, now exposed, showed painted numbers that would have last been seen when the Federal Hotel was first built.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
federal hotel spotted dog tavern
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five patients assessed at three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Five patients assessed at three-vehicle crash

        News The incident happened on Quay and Targo St this morning

        • 23rd Jul 2020 10:20 AM
        Video captures shocking moment Federal facade tumbles down

        premium_icon Video captures shocking moment Federal facade tumbles down

        News Crowds gathered to see it come down after it was gutted by fire

        NAMED: 60 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 60 people to appear in court today

        News A full list of people expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        premium_icon Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        News MAGISTRATE: “I’ve never met anyone who has had methylamphetamine improve their...