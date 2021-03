Brothers Bulldogs took on Gympie Cats in Round 4 of the 2021 Takalvans AFL Wide Bay Women's competition.

The Cats secured a convincing win while on Bundy turf with the scoreboard reading: Cats 8.16 - 64 to Bulldogs 1.0 - 6 at full time.

See some of the action below:

In the next round Brothers are expected to take on Hervey Bay Bombers while ATW Eagles will play against Bay Power.

