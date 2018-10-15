Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ice, pipe, methamphetamines, meth, drug, utensil, generic
ice, pipe, methamphetamines, meth, drug, utensil, generic Wikicommons
Crime

Three men on 230 drug supply charges after major operation

15th Oct 2018 10:09 AM

MORE than 70 people have been charged with 670 offences after a major drug operation was closed in Toowoomba.

Operation Quebec Midway, which began in July, closed last week with 72 people charged with 670 primarily drug-related offences.

Detectives will allege amphetamines, $96,000 cash and 13 illegal firearms were located in properties across the Garden City throughout the operation.

Three Toowoomba men, aged 29, 42 and 46, were each charged with, respectively, 73, 70 and 87 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Police will allege more than $40,000 cash was found at a property used by the 29-year-old man.

Two of the men, aged 42 and 46, are due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court next month.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch Officer-in-Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker said while the operation had closed, police continued to receive information in relation to the supply of dangerous drugs.

He said that information was "actively being investigated".

Related Items

drug operation editors picks toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    premium_icon Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    Council News A BUNDABERG councillor has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a turn for the worse on Sunday.

    Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    premium_icon Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    Crime 28-year-old pleads guilty

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
    Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    premium_icon Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    Crime Driver busted on Bargara Rd

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    premium_icon Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    Crime Hefty fine for pot grower

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:37 AM

    Local Partners