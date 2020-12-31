Menu
3 CRASHES: Wet roads keep emergency services busy overnight

Megan Sheehan
31st Dec 2020 8:20 AM
A busy day for emergency crews yesterday continued into the night as the wet weather brought with it an uptick in crashes around the Bundaberg region.

Crews responded to at least four crashes yesterday as well as another three overnight.

At 6.22pm a vehicle rolled into a dam on private property at Dallarnil.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) took a man in his 70s to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with neck pains.

Then at 11.20pm a vehicle hit a pole on Crest Crt and Dittmann Rd, Avoca, resulting in a man being taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest and shoulder pain.

QAS crews also attended a two-vehicle crash at Burnett Heads.

The incident happened on Sea Esplanade at 12.37am and one patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

