3 children aged 12 to 14 apologise for Imbil Anzac damage

'DISGUSTING': Before and after the floral tributes placed at the Imbil cenotaph was trashed by a group of kids over the weekend.

'DISGUSTING': Before and after the floral tributes placed at the Imbil cenotaph was trashed by a group of kids over the weekend. Contributed

CHILDREN who desecrated Imbil's decorated cenotaph on Saturday night have been dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Imbil residents awoke Sunday to find the collection of floral tributes placed around the cenotaph at the Anzac Day service last Thursday had been ripped apart, strewn across the walkway and used to smear the walls of the nearby public toilets in a late night juvenile joy run.

RELATED:

'DISGUSTED': Youths trash Mary Valley Anzac tribute

The act, captured on CCTV camera, showed a group of primary-school aged children stomping on wreaths and kicking them up and down the walkway.

Imbil police officer Bill Greer said three juveniles aged between 12 to 14 years-old attended the police station on Monday and Tuesday and were disciplined.

'DISGUSTING': The floral memorial placed at the Imbil cenotaph was trashed by a group of kids over the weekend. Contributed

The Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch released a post on Facebook last night saying they were satisfied with the result.

"We, the Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch, are advising the local and wider communities that the matter of vandalism, inflicted by local children, has now been resolved," the post read.

"From security footage and a witness statement, local police were able to positively identify the young offenders. The families were notified.

"The children were then taken to the local police Station accompanied by their parents and given a stern lecture on the consequences of their actions."

'DISGUSTING': The foam from memorial wreaths smeared on public toilets at Imbil. Contributed

"We are satisfied the matter has been dealt with swiftly within the constraints of the law."

"I must impress we cannot let the actions of a couple of children overshadow the good kids within our community. The young people who have worked hard at school, their chosen recreational field and in their part time jobs at local businesses.

"These young people must be acknowledged as worthy citizens of our community and cannot be victimised because of disrespect shown by a few."