Education

3 in 4 kids who play outside regularly do better in class

by Staff writers
14th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

Children who spend regular time in unstructured play outdoors are overwhelmingly more likely to concentrate and perform better in the classroom across all academic disciplines, according to new research.

They also feel happier after being outside.

But while nearly all teachers surveyed agree time outdoors is critical for children to reach their potential,  only 1 in 6 are getting their classes outdoors less than once a month.

Led by Nature Play with support from OMO, Outdoor Classroom Day is happening in schools on Thursday 1 November, with 300,000 kids around the country set to participate.

Griffin Longley, CEO of Nature Play Australia, said, "Aussie kids spend more time outdoors than any other country in the world, but studies show it is a lot less than their parents did."

"Let's get as many children playing and learning outside on 1 November to work towards a future where it's a normal part of every day in our schools," said Mr Longley.

Your school can sign up at www.outdoorclassroomday.com.au

