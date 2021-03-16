Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two year old busted driving car on dad’s lap

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Mar 2021 9:37 AM

 

A South Australian father has been fined more than $400 for allowing his child to sit unrestrained on his lap and steer a car around a carpark.

Mt Gambier police were called to a parking lot in Valley Lakes about 2pm on Sunday following reports a vehicle had been driving "erratically" over kerbs in an "uncontrolled manner".

Police said they were "surprised" to find an SUV being steered by a two-year-old child, who was sitting on the lap of a 40-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat.

"The child was unrestrained and was surprisingly not a particularly good driver," South Australia Police said in a statement.

At the time, other cars and families with young children were in the area.

"Luckily, no persons were injured as a result of this parent's behaviour," police said.

The man was issued an on-the-spot fine of $764 for failing to ensure a passenger under 16 years was wearing a seatbelt or child restraint and drive with a person on lap.

He also lost three demerit points.

Originally published as 2yo drives car sitting on dad's lap

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crime driving toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 charged in Bundy drug operation, drugs and caravan seized

        Premium Content 10 charged in Bundy drug operation, drugs and caravan seized

        News Bundaberg police have cracked down on illicit drug distribution in the region, charging 10 people with almost 60 offences.

        WITHDRAWN: Why Greensill Farming pulled 3-storey office plan

        Premium Content WITHDRAWN: Why Greensill Farming pulled 3-storey office plan

        News CEO Damien Botha discusses what the Bundaberg-based company is doing instead and...

        Local Airbnb trends and how it’s helping Bundy recover

        Premium Content Local Airbnb trends and how it’s helping Bundy recover

        News While the tourism industry took a major hit following the pandemic, trends have...

        Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

        Premium Content Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

        Crime The court heard the man would sell MDMA “primarily on weekends”.