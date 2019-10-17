Menu
BOWLED OVER: A bowling alley is in the plans for an expansion at Palm Lakes Resort.
$2M Bargara site snapped up: Big plans revealed

Carolyn Booth
15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara, after Palm Lake Resorts snapped up a 5.93ha block of land adjacent to its existing site.

 The sold sign has gone up along Rifle Range Rd, with Palm Lake Resorts forking out a reported $2 million for the site.

The newly-acquired block sits beside Palm Lakes's existing Bargara resort at 39 Wearing Rd, and will enable the group to expand its facilities to also include a large activities and recreation centre.

Residents are being canvased to see what they would most like to see included, with a tenpin bowling alley, billiards room, bar and outdoor firepit being considered.

Palm Lakes CEO Manuel Lang recently told residents the expansion would house 100 new homes including its "highly sought after RV designs".

The logical expansion site for Palm Lake Resort Bargara sits adjacent to its popular lifestyle facility as it will simply extend its footprint.

The site fronts Rifle Range Rd and is closest to the residential development around Leichhardt and Federation Streets. 

 Anyone interested in the development is urged to  contact the sales team on 1800 501119 or email salesbargara@palmlakeresort.com.au.

 

*An earlier version of this story appeared online which referenced an incorrect block of land along Rifle Range Rd as the sold site.

