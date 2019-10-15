$2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

BOWLED OVER: A bowling alley is in the plans for an expansion at Palm Lakes Resort.

THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara, after Palm Lakes Resorts snapped up a 1.94ha block of land adjacent to its existing site.

Put on the market via expressions of interest late last year, the sold sign has gone up at 60 Rifle Range Rd, with Palm Lakes Resorts forking out a reported $2 million for the site.

The newly-acquired block sits beside Palm Lakes's existing Bargara resort at 39 Wearing Rd, and will enable the group to expand its facilities to also include a large activities and recreation centre.

Residents are being canvased to see what they would most like to see included, with a tenpin bowling alley, billiards room, bar and outdoor firepit being considered.

Palm Lakes CEO Manuel Lang recently told residents the expansion would house 100 new homes including its "highly sought after RV designs".

The logical expansion site for Palm Lakes was previously owned by Fabcot Pty Ltd, the in-house corporate property division for the Woolwoths supermarket chain.

Despite buying the block for $2.13 million in 2009, the site remained undeveloped despite having an approval for a shopping centre.

A year before buying the Rifle Range Rd block, Woolworths moved into Bargara Central shopping centre, just 6km away from the plot.

In 2015 the company went to the planning and environmental court to extend their initial development approval for eight years from the original approval, and was successful. That extension period ended mid last year. That same year, a fire tore through an abandoned house on the land and was later demolished.

The block was marketed by JLL with selling agent Sam Byrne telling the NewsMail in November last year what prompted Fabcot's decision to sell up.

"They purchased the property a while ago to undertake a development on there, however after a review of the business they recognised they no longer needed it, so they put it on the market," he said.