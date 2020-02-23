$2b wind farm one step closer for Wide Bay

ONE of the largest grid-connected wind farms in the southern hemisphere is a step closer for the Wide Bay, and brings with it the capacity to power a quarter of Queensland’s homes.

The $2 billion, 226 turbine wind farm “Forest Wind” has been granted development approval.

Minister for Planning Cameron Dick said the project would provide a huge boost for the local economy.

All things going to plan, construction could possibly begin by late 2020.

“If it proceeds, this project could create around 440 jobs during construction and a further 50 full time jobs during operation,” Mr Dick said.

“This is a major clean energy project for Queensland and will contribute to our target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

“Forest Wind has the potential to generate up to 1200 megawatts of electricity at capacity, which is enough to supply one in four Queensland homes.

“This is enough power for all homes across the Wide Bay-Burnett, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast combined.”

Forest Wind is proposed to be developed on state forest land between Maryborough and Gympie, a location Mr Dick said was a great example of coexistence between established timber plantations and new renewable energy projects.

Queensland Minister for State Development Cameron Dick.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the project would join Queensland’s existing 5500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity.

“Since December 2016, almost $5 billion has been invested in almost 2500 MW of new renewable generation in Queensland, creating almost 5000 jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

“More generation helps put downward pressure on power prices, and give Queenslanders the lowest electricity prices on the eastern seaboard.”

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham.

Forest Wind Holdings Chairman James Pennay said the project’s location was carefully selected to take advantage of the plantation’s large working environment.

“We have established a three-kilometre separation distance from residents to wind turbines to ensure industry, the local community and the environment can coexist harmoniously,” Mr Pennay said.

“We have been undertaking consultation with the local community and stakeholders and we are looking forward to continuing that engagement through the next phase of the project’s development, including with the Butchulla and Kabi Kabi first nation peoples.”

The wind farm, which is valued at around $2 billion, could increase Queensland’s installed power generation capacity by approximately nine per cent.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the development approval was a significant milestone for the project and great news for jobs in the region.

“Forest Wind will be able to harness the Wide Bay-Burnett region’s great local wind resource, which flows in directly from the Pacific Ocean,” he said.

“Subject to final consideration and the company finalising all contractual agreements, construction could commence as early as the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Mr Dick said the project was being advanced as an Exclusive Transaction by the Queensland Government’s Investment Facilitation and Partnerships Group within the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

“This group aims to provide a clear entry point for major investment projects and a customised and streamlined pathway to decision-makers across government,” he said.

If you would like to know more about Forest Wind, visit their website.