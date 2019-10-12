$2b project a boon for Bundy

The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.

The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.

After the NewsMail revealed earlier in the week just how slowed down building approvals have been in Bundaberg, there’s some good news.

One of Australia’s largest masterplanned developments is one step closer to fruition.

A $2 billion development is to revamp the laidback seaside community of Elliott Heads.

An application has been lodged with the council for the reconfiguring of the first 170 lots of the new Southbeach at Elliott Heads.

More than 1400 registrations of interest have been lodged over the past 10 months, a third of these expessions coming from NSW and Victoria.

The 246-hectare estate will include 3200 homes. Later stages of development will bring a shopping centre, schools, a bistro, healthcare services and further infrastructure.

Development has been in the pipeline since mid-2007 and approval was granted in August 2013.

An impression of the size of the Elliott Heads community after development is completed.

“Timing is everything and when we first received approval in 2013 we were adversely affected by the mining crash so we decided to slow things down,” Mr La Vin said.

“The market has certainly picked up since property in southern states has run out of puff and young people from all over the country are now looking for affordable lifestyle to raise their family in a beautiful beachside location, and we offer both.”

The development will also open up a 20-kilometre coastal strip from Elliott Heads to Bargara and Coral Cove.

This strip will also connect with Burnett Heads, where a 273-berth marina is to be built by French constructor Poralu Marine, with an adjoining luxury resort and further residential development planned.

Mr La Vin said tradespeople were in short supply in the Bundaberg region, but the Southbeach development would create many jobs.

“We’re anticipating a real demand for skilled labour as big Coral Coast projects ramp up in tandem with increased mining activity in Queensland,” he said.

Mr La Vin said Bundaberg Regional Council had identified $2.5 billion in upcoming development along the coastline and he was proud to be part of it.

“It all augurs very well for the ongoing economic benefit of the Bundaberg Coral Coast and demand will only accelerate when word gets out.”

Southbeach was planned by Japanese-Canadian architect Brian Toyota and leading consultancy firm Cardno will provide engineering, infra- structure and environmental services.

Concerns relating to the local environment have also been taken into account, and Southbeach has been audited and benchmarked by Greenglobe Earthcheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for environmental sustainability.

Maintaining the essence of Elliott Heads is also a priority, with development following an edict of “nothing taller than a palm tree” to maintain visual appeal.

Sales are expected to begin soon with construction anticipated to start in the first half of 2020.

House and land packages start from $395,000 and land sizes up to 700 sqm.

The news of a new development and the number of jobs it is projected to bring the region couldn’t come at a better time after a report released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed building approvals in Bundaberg have slowed.

The ABS report showed the number of approved total dwellings in Bundaberg has dropped by 107 since 2015.