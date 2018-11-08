Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$2B price tag means no change to air-con plan: Grace

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Nov 2018 12:07 AM | Updated: 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Ipswich school students will continue to swelter in scorching heat with the State Government refusing to match a pledge to air-condition all schools.

Education Minister Grace Grace opened Ipswich West Special School's new classrooms in 37C heat yesterday.

Despite the temperature and acknowledgement of the heat, Ms Grace said Queensland was being served well by its Cooler Schools Program.

Under the program schools in tropical and western Queensland are air-conditioned.

"We're working with school communities about air conditioning in classrooms," Ms Grace said.

"We have a great program where we air condition certain areas of Queensland - it's a big state, these are big expenses."

Ms Grace said air conditioning all state schools, as the LNP has promised to do, would cost about $2 billion.

"It will be interesting to see where this money is coming from, how many teachers they are going to cut, how many schools are going to be up for sale like they were last time," she said.

Ms Grace said new facilities would have air conditioning and the Cooler School Program was being reviewed.

air-conditioning grace grace mp heatwaves school air-con
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education THOUSANDS of school support staff in state schools across Queensland will walk off the job.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News Burnett Heads ranked 15th in Queensland's suburbs for capital growth

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    premium_icon Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    Council News Environmentally friendly technology the future for Bundaberg

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners